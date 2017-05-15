Paris Nicole, a Richmond, VA native began her career at 16 years old as an intern at a local radio station.This experience and unique exposure ignited her passion for broadcasting and defined her career trajectory. Paris went on to graduate from Hampton University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Broadcast Journalism.

Paris Nicole has interviewed some of the hottest stars in the entertainment industry such as Rick Ross, Boris Kodjoe, Angela Bassett, Kerry Washington, August Alsina, and Trey Songz, just to name a few.

Paris is a captivating presence on and off the air. Her talent and insight has been featured in top media outlets, such as XXL, Bossip, Centric, Vibe and MTV. She also served as the official host of Virginia for President Barack Obama‘s “DJs for Obama”campaign in 2012.

Serious about using her talent and influence to impact lives, Paris, known throughout Richmond as “The Fly Chick,” also serves as a community advocate with her “Fly Kids Coat Drive,” “Fly for Prom,” and “Fly for School” campaigns.

Paris Nicole is currently the Program Director and Midday Personality on WPHI Boom 103.9 Philly.

