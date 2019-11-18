The stars such as Zazie Beetz, Sasheer Zamata and EJ Johnson were out last night in Beverly Hills for a good cause: Celebrating and supporting LGBTQ youth at the Trevor Live 2019.

The event, which was hosted by Beetz and Sasheer, was put on by The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people. A parade of celebs, including Samira Wiley and Jesse Williams, shined on the red carpet to lend their name and help end this crippling epidemic.

So take a look at the guests at Trevor Live and celebs such as Keke Palmer at the Time 100 Next party and Gayle King at the National Portrait Gallery’s 2019 Gala, who were all out here stuntin’ in the streets over the past week.

Stuntin’ In These Streets: Zazie Beetz, Jesse Williams & EJ Johnson Slay For A Good Cause At Trevor Live! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com