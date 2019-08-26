Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Video Music Awards

Theare underway from the Prudential Center in New Jersey and celebrities like Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, KeKe Palmer, Normani and more have begun to arrive.

There’s a lot in-store for tonight’s show, including performance by Big Sean, A$AP Ferg, Taylor Swift, Normani, Lizzo, Lil Nas X and more.

As for presenters, Lenny Kravitz, French Montana, Rick Ross, Salt N’ Pepa, Victor Cruz and more are listed as presenters for tonight.

In the most anticipated performance of the night, Missy Elliott will hit the stage to receive the Video Vanguard Award and perform a medley of her beloved hits.

