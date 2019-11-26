Patriarchy?: T.I. Says His Hymen Oversight Was A Joke, Serendipitously Dragged All Over Again

The Atlanta rapper spoke candidly about the debacle he is in. But he didn’t really help his cause when he said he was merely joking about accompanying his daughter to the gynecologist to confirm her virginity.

“A conversation I was having in a very joking manner. From a place of truth, I began to embellish and exaggerate,” explained Tip. “I think people took it extremely literal. Because if you put my reputation as who I am as a father. I honestly thought that people knew me better than that.

The joke wasn’t funny to all the women, and men, he offended, and it only went downhill from there.

T.I. fancies himself as a walking dictionary but Jada just had to explain to him what the word "patriarchy" means#RedTableTalk — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 25, 2019

While speaking on his rationale, to many, Tip exhibited the textbook problematic viewpoints attributed to patriarchy, which he admitted said he wasn’t up on. After Pinkett Smith explained the nuance behind why people were upset with the idea of him accompanying his daughter to the OB-GYN, Tip said, “In order to guide and direct, you have to have a certain level of control. In the age when Black women are the most unprotected, unattended, disregarded women on the planet. I’m being criticized because I’m going above and beyond because I’m willing to protect mine.”

That didn’t go over too well considering Tip and Tiny almost divorced over his alleged infidelities. Then there was a boys vs. girls scenario wrapped in pregnancy that was just a head-scratcher.

Said Tip, “If my son goes out and gets a girl pregnant, how does my household change for those nine months? The household does not necessarily change, whereas if my daughter come home, my household changes immediately. We were raised to protect. I don’t recall having much of a childhood. I was trying to get my mom out the ghetto.”

Needless to say, Twitter had all the opinions when it came to the pleas Tip was copping. Peep some of the more passionate below.

