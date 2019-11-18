CLOSE
Mila Slay!: 15 Flicks of Jhene Aiko’s Hot Older Sister [Photos]

Posted November 18, 2019

Jhene Aiko isn’t the only sister in the Chilombo clan in the public spotlight. Her older sister Mila J has been consistently carving out her own lane since the 1990s while looking good doing it.

See Also: 45 Of Jhene Aiko’s Sexiest Instagram Moments (PHOTOS)

In honor of her 36th birthday today (November 18), check out some of her hottest flicks below.

 

1.

View this post on Instagram

Moods.

A post shared by 𝕸 𝖎 𝖑 𝖆 𝕵 🎌 (@milaj) on

2.

3.

View this post on Instagram

♏️🦂 So they say...

A post shared by 𝕸 𝖎 𝖑 𝖆 𝕵 🎌 (@milaj) on

4.

5.

View this post on Instagram

Pull Up on Meh.

A post shared by 𝕸 𝖎 𝖑 𝖆 𝕵 🎌 (@milaj) on

6.

View this post on Instagram

Take the stairs.😎

A post shared by 𝕸 𝖎 𝖑 𝖆 𝕵 🎌 (@milaj) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

Yellowtail 🍣

A post shared by 𝕸 𝖎 𝖑 𝖆 𝕵 🎌 (@milaj) on

8.

9.

View this post on Instagram

City of Angels.

A post shared by 𝕸 𝖎 𝖑 𝖆 𝕵 🎌 (@milaj) on

10.

11.

View this post on Instagram

🐣posted

A post shared by 𝕸 𝖎 𝖑 𝖆 𝕵 🎌 (@milaj) on

12.

13.

14.

View this post on Instagram

Link in Bio #NewMusic

A post shared by 𝕸 𝖎 𝖑 𝖆 𝕵 🎌 (@milaj) on

15.

View this post on Instagram

What up🤗

A post shared by 𝕸 𝖎 𝖑 𝖆 𝕵 🎌 (@milaj) on

