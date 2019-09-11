Kehlani is having one hell of a fashion week. The Ring songstress not only announced her relationship with Compton rapper YG, but she has also been slaying these #NYFW streets with lewks.

The tatted entertainer has been rocking designer fashions to all the exclusive events and stealing the show with every sashay on her personal runway.

From finger waves, to finger jewelry, Kehlani is putting her best fashion foot forward.

Kehlani Is Out Here Slaying These NYFW Streets was originally published on hellobeautiful.com