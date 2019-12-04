Happy Birthday, Tyra Banks! Here Are 15 Of Her Most Iconic Editorial Moments

Tyra Banks is the epitome of a businesswoman. She has cultivated a career that continues to inspire every single woman from all walks of life. Whether you’re an aspiring model, entrepreneur, scholar, TV producer, actress, or author, she proves that you can do it all – and be successful at it.

Tyra began her career at 15 years young. Thirty one years later, she is one of the most successful black supermodels of our time. While most people her age were battling teenage acne and awkward stages, she was strutting her stuff down the European runways for fashion week.

As she grew older, she continue to do runway work, but explored print modeling as well. Her incredibly gorgeous face and perfect shape landed her on the covers of Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, Spanish Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Sports Illustrated and many more. In conjunction with modeling, Tyra took a stab at acting. She landed roles on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Felicity, All That, MADtv, Higher Learning, Love and Basketball, and Life-size to name a few. She later started her own production company that produced America’s Next Top Model.

Tyra’s accolades don’t stop there. She’s written books, debuted music, produced shows, lectured college classes, launched a cosmetics line and the list goes on. In 2012 she completed the executive education training program at Harvard Business School. In 2016 she became a mother via surrogacy.

In 46 years, Tyra Banks has achieve a whole lot. Her work ethic is uncanny and her drive shows no signs of slowing down. In honor of her birthday, we’re taking a look at 15 of her most memorable editorials.

