Happy Birthday, Trina! Here Are 15 Times She Proved She Was The Baddest Chick

Katrina Laverne Taylor, better known as Trina, turns 41 today. The Miami native is the first of her kind to put on for her city. She was part of the elite female rappers who adopted raunchy lyrics and sexy clothing as part of their image. Artists like Trina and Lil Kim made it acceptable rap like the boys while looking like a vixen.
Over the years, Trina has changed her look. She experiments with fashion and takes the risks that many aren’t willing to take. For her, fashion is light and fun. She has learned not to take herself too seriously on the red carpet.
In one of her recent Instagram posts, the Love and Hip Hop star showed off a chic blonde bob, hot pink dress, and beautifully beat face. She’s a whole vibe, just like she was in the 2000’s. In honor of her 41st birthday, we’re reviewing 15 times Trina proved she was the baddest chick.
1. TRINA AT THE 18TH ANNUAL MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2001Source:Getty
Trina attended 18th Annual MTV Video Music Awards clad in metallic shorts and a bandeau top.
2. TRINA AT THE 15TH ANNUAL SOUL TRAIN MUSIC AWARDS, 2001Source:Getty
Trina hit the red carpet of the 15th Annual Soul Train Music Awards in tan pants, a matching crop top, and a luxurious fur.
3. TRINA AT THE BET AWARDS, 2005Source:Getty
Trina gave a simple, chic look at the 2005 BET Awards in a printed silk dress with a matching duster.
4. TRINA AT THE MIAMI HIP-HOP SUMMIT ON FINANCIAL EMPOWERMENT, 2005Source:Getty
Trina kept it casual at the Miami Hip-Hop Summit on Financial Empowerment in a pink t-shirt and blue jeans.
5. TRINA AT THE BMI R&B/ HIP-HOP AWARDS, 2013Source:Getty
Trina looked amazing as she performed onstage at the 2013 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards in a sexy red mini dress with a long train in the back.
6. TRINA AT FASHION JAMS, 2014Source:Getty
Trina attended Fashion Jams in a cute little black dress, a black coat, and beige scrappy sandals.
7. TRINA AT 106 & PARK LIVE, 2014Source:Getty
Trina gave serious lewks at the 106 and Park at BET studio in a gorgeous green mini dress.
8. TRINA AT THE REVOLT MUSIC CONFERENCE, 2014Source:Getty
Trina attended the Revolt Music Conference in a black, sheer number.
9. TRINA AT 106 & PARK, 2014Source:Getty
In yet another 106 & Park slayage, Trina paid a visit to the set clad in a black dress with oversized, tan sleeves.
10. TRINA AT THE PREMIERE OF FREESTYLE RELEASING’S “MEET THE BLACKS” – 2016Source:Getty
Trina switched it up at the Premiere Of Freestyle Releasing’s “Meet The Blacks” dressed in a black and white embroidered jumpsuit. This is a different look for her!
11. TRINA AT VH1’S HIP HOP HONORS, 2016Source:Getty
Trina gave us elegance at the 2016 VH1 Hip Hop Honors in black slacks and a black sleeveless blouse.
12. TRINA AT K. MICHELLE’S BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION, 2017Source:Getty
Trina hosted K. Michelle’s Birthday Celebration in a black body-hugging jumpsuit and red thigh high boots.
13. TRINA AT THE BLONDS FASHION SHOW, 2017Source:Getty
Trina pulled out her lewks for the NYFW Blonds fashion show in a metallic mini dress designed by the brand.
14. TRINA AT THE 10TH ANNUAL ONE MUSICFEST, 2019Source:Getty
Trina hit the stage of the 10th annual ONE Musicfest in a sheer, embellished, single-shoulder, high slit dress.
15. TRINA AT TUNE CHATS, 2019Source:Getty
Rapper Trina attended Tune Chats in a classic little black dress.