Gucci Mane 2009 Photos + Video!

Lemon! Wondering what Gucci Mane 2009 looked like? Let us save you a Google Search with 9 photos of Guwop back in 09 below…

Who was Gucci Mane in 2009?

After a solid run of critically and commercially successful mixtape releases in 2009, Gucci Mane released his sixth studio album The State vs. Radric Davis which became his first gold-certified album. Gucci ended 2009 with a bang-er: “Lemonade” the third official single off the project produced by Bangladesh.

