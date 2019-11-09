Edible Kicked In: Dion Waiters Has Seizure On Miami Heat Plane After Eating Too Many Weed Gummies

Dion Waiters was already skating on thin ice with the Miami Heat after being suspended earlier in the year for unprofessional behavior. Now, a report stating that the 27-year-old shooting guard suffered a medical emergency on the plane due to ingesting marijuana gummies will only add to his struggles off the court.

On Friday (November 8), reports came over the wire that a Miami Heat player suffered a medical emergency on the plane en route to the team’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers after playing the Phoenix Suns on Thursday.

It was confirmed by sports journalist Andy Slater after the plane landed, adding in his reporting that Waiters suffered a seizure upon being awakened. This bodes as bad news for Waiters, who was a talented shooting guard and an NBA All-Rookie First Team selection in 2013. Although his numbers of slightly dipped, Waiters was known as an effective scorer and dropped major buckets for the Heat in preseason lay.

Dion Waiters’ name is trending on Twitter and the reaction is all over the place as expected. We’ve got those comments below.

SLATER SCOOP: A Miami Heat player had a medical emergency on their flight from Phoenix to Los Angeles on Thursday night, according to sources. A Heat spokesman told me the team cannot comment due to medical confidentially laws. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) November 8, 2019

UPDATE: Dion Waiters is the Heat player who had medical emergency on team plane, I’ve confirmed. Waiters overdosed on “gummies,” sources say, and was passed out when plane landed. He had a seizure when he was finally woken up, I’m told. Waiters was listed out tonight (illness) — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) November 9, 2019

