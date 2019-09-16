Check Out These Black Celebs Supporting Plus Size Women And Body Diversity

On Saturday, September 14th at the legendary King’s Theatre was the third annual Finding Ashley Stewart Finale. Plus size retailer, Ashley Stewart continues to prove they are more than a brand, but a movement. Over the past year, the retailer has held a “Finding Ashley Stewart” nationwide model search to find the next “Ashley Stewart.” It’s inspiring to watch at each of the stops to see plus size women excited to see themselves and to be recognized and uplifted. Ashley Stewart uses their store locations for the model searches, with voluptuous women of all sizes strutting down the aisles and vying to be the next brand ambassador.

The Finale is always a moment, with an array of celebs coming out in support. With fatphobia and the attempted erasure of fat women from media (or limited representation), it’s wonderful to see celebrities using their platform and likeness to uplift larger women.

From Yandy Smith to Faith Evans to Mona Scott Young and even men like Stevie J and Kid Capri, check out all the Black celebs who were loving on curvy girls this weekend!

