Bow Wow Body Shamed Wendy Williams, Tiny Rapper Slandered Yet Again

Bow Wow aka Shad Moss is going to be the last one to know people are laughing at him, not with him. The pint-sized rapper clapped back at Wendy Williams for checking his Ciara commentary by body shaming her, and it only elicited more slander at his expense.

Previously, Bow got gathered after putting Ciara’s name back in his mouth. Even Nelly and T.I. tired to intervene.

Bow Wow Gets A Much Needed Intervention From T.I. & Nelly for Ciara comments. pic.twitter.com/xUd8U8YCUu — The Internet Is Undefeated (@livekomik) July 25, 2019

Nevertheless, Lil Wow posted a photo of Williams in a bathing suit with the goal of clowning her. He deleted the post, but this is the Internets.

Bow Wow takes to social media to body-shame media personality @WendyWilliams: "They Say its a hot girl summer 😂⚠️😷🤢." pic.twitter.com/bzwtjOSR3x — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 28, 2019

Also, it didn’t work.

Instead, the little guy got dragged back Washed Rapperville. It wasn’t pretty.

See for yourself below. Also, Wendy Williams says she still has plenty of smoke.

