All The Dapper Black Kings At The Shawn Carter Foundation Gala

Jay Z held his annual gala for the Shaw Carter Foundation and the star-studded affair raised $6 million over a two-day event for his charity that benefits those “facing socio-economic hardships further their education at post-secondary institutions.”

Black Hollywood arrived to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood wearing their finest tailored suits and gowns. Invitations to the casino-themed soirée were extravagant as the event itself. Jay Z sent VIP guests like Meek Mill and Swizz Beatz, Rolex watches and a bottle of Ace Of Spades, which they shared on Instagram. Alicia Keys also hit the stage to perform.

Excited to announce 15X Grammy Award winning icon @AliciaKeys for an exclusive, one-night only performance on November 16th to benefit the Shawn Carter Foundation. The @hardrockholly pre-sale starts tomorrow, October 4 at 10 am ET, followed by the public on-sale on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/louK5JsYjx — Shawn Carter Foundation (@ShawnCarterSF) October 3, 2019

