Afrobeats Sensation Afro B At The Boom Block Party 2019

With one of the biggest songs of the summer in Drogba (Joanna), Afro B performed at the Boom 103.9 Block Party with Unity in the Community in South Philly.

1. Afro B Source:R1 Digital Concert boom block party 2. Afro B Source:R1 Digital Concert boom block party 3. Afro B Source:R1 Digital Concert boom block party 4. Afro B Source:R1 Digital Concert boom block party 5. Afro B Source:R1 Digital Concert boom block party 6. Afro B Source:R1 Digital Concert boom block party 7. Afro B Source:R1 Digital Concert boom block party 8. Afro B Source:R1 Digital Concert boom block party 9. Afro B Source:R1 Digital Concert boom block party 10. Afro B Source:R1 Digital Concert boom block party 11. Afro B Source:R1 Digital Concert boom block party 12. Afro B Source:R1 Digital Concert boom block party 13. Afro B Source:R1 Digital Concert boom block party 14. Afro B Source:R1 Digital Concert boom block party