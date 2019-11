After months of teasing their Star Wars themed collection, adidas has finally released official images of the upcoming sneakers and it seems like there’s something for everyone whether you riding with the force or the dark side is strong in you.

From Sith inspired all black with solar red sole NMD’s to purple Harden Vol. 4’s that Mace Windu would be proud of, the adidas Star Wars collection is something that’s sure to be a hit with its day one fans. Heck, there’s even some NMD’s that you’d catch Luke Skywalker rocking while shooting swamp rats in Tatooine. Those go kinda hard, too.

Check out pics of the collection (the Characters-Themed Pack) below and prepare for its release come December 2 on adidas.com. You can also peep some the Battle-Theme Pack right here.

adidas Releases Official Images of Its ‘Star Wars’ Collection was originally published on hiphopwired.com