7 Amazon Christmas Gifts Ideas For The Entire Family Under $30

Tis’ the season retailers love to prey on consumers! That’s right! Christmas is drawing near and, while it is a joyous time spent with close friends and family, holiday shopping can be extremely stressful, especially when you’re on a tight budget. But holiday shopping does not have to turn you into Ebenezer Scrooge. This year, we’re giving you 7 great gift ideas from Amazon under $30 for Cyber Monday. The best thing about this list is that you can get all of your shopping done in the comfort of your home without dealing with massive crowds.
Related: How And Where To Buy Black For Small Business Saturday, The Holiday Season, And Always
1. Bonaok Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone – $24Source:Amazon
This microphone is perfect for karaoke lovers in your family. The Bluetooth wireless mic pairs to any device, giving users unlimited amounts of music to choose from.
2. 88 Great Conversation Starters for Husband and wife- $7Source:Amazon
88 Conversation Starters is a great gift for married couples. This card game contains 44 Premium Double-Sided Cards with thought-provoking questions for married couples.
3. Fosmon Dual Xbox Charger- $24.99Source:Amazon
This gift is perfect for all of the gamers in your family. Its dual charger comes with two additional battery packs for extra gameplay.
4. Oster Rechargeable Wine Chiller- $23.99Source:Amazon
Oster Wine Chiller would make the perfect gift for the wine connoisseur in your life. It comes with an electric wine opener that removes corks at the touch of a button.
5. PoBabies Portable Blender and Shake Cup- $29.59Source:Amazon
The Pobabies portable blender is great for smoothie lovers on the go. It’s small size makes it perfect to pack in your lunch or gym bag for a quick healthy snack throughout the week.
6. Sriracha Keychain Gift Pack- 16.99Source:Amazon
Beyonce would so approve this next gift! The Sriracha Keychain set allows foodies to keep all of the hot sauce in their bag that they want just in case of a food emergency.
7. Tile Mate – $24.99Source:Amazon
We all have that one friend or family member who can never seem to find their keys. Tile Mates makes recovering lost items easy with its BlueTooth device that locates things using their app.