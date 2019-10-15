Susan G Komen 3-Day Walk Philadelphia

Commit to making an impact. The net proceeds raised by the Susan G. Komen 3‑Day® help Susan G. Komen build a world free of breast cancer through research, community, care and action. A 60-mile walk over the course of three days. We stay together as a community on Friday and Saturday nights, either glamping outside or in a hotel. Both options include meals, a 3-Day lounge, massage chairs and lots more!

Join On-Air with Sir and the BOOM 103.9 Street Team at the Finish Line, Sunday October 20th at U Penn’s Smith Walk, 217 South 33rd St. and cheer on the teams as they cross the finish line after 60 miles of walking!

