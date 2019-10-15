Scream Tour Presented by Boost Mobile – LIVE w/ DJ Caesar at Fright Factory

Don’t miss the Scream Tour w/ DJ Caesar presented by Boost Mobile – LIVE Oct 25th at Fright Factory
|
|
Get DISCOUNT SCREAM TOUR TIX NOW AT:
|Tu Mobile
|2737 W. Girard Ave
|Philadelphia
|Tu Mobile
|2701 N. Broad St.
|Philadelphia
|Advanced Tech
|3847 Aramingo Ave.
|Philadelphia
|Advanced Tech
|1750 Deptford Center Rd.
|Deptford, NJ
|Advanced Tech
|1260 Franklin Mills Circle
|Philadelphia
|VIP Retail
|2031 S. Broad St
|Philadelphia
|Master Wireless
|3700 N. Broad St
|Philadelphia
|Master Wireless
|2701 Germantown Ave.
|Philadelphia
|Neo Comm
|801 Washington Ave
|Philadelphia
|Balaji Enterprises
|6125 Ridge Ave
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
LIVE BROADCAST locations with DJ Caesar! Discount tickets available.
Plus, register to win a Friend’s 4 pack of tickets to join DJ Caesar at the various Haunted Attractions
|Saturday
|10/19
|1-3pm
|Balaji Enterprises
|6125 Ridge Ave
|Philadelphia
|
|Saturday
|10/26
|1-3pm
|Advanced Tech
|3847 Aramingo Ave.
|Philadelphia
|
|
Scream Tour On-Site Events w/ DJ Caesar
Presented by Boost Mobile
|Friday
|10/18
|8pm-10pm
|Frightland
|309 Port Penn Rd
|Middletown, DE
|
|Friday
|10/25
|8pm-10pm
|Fright Factory
|2200 S. Swanson
|Philadelphia
|
|Wednesday
|10/30
|8pm-10pm
|Terror Behind The Walls
|East. St Pen.
|Philadelphia
Also On Boom 103.9 Philly: