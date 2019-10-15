Back To Events

Scream Tour Presented by Boost Mobile – LIVE at Terror Behind The Walls

  • Date/time: October 30th
  • Address: Terror Behind The Walls, Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA, 19130
Don’t miss the Scream Tour w/ DJ Caesar presented by Boost Mobile – LIVE 30th at Terror Behind the Walls, Eastern State Penitentiary

 

Get DISCOUNT SCREAM TOUR TIX NOW AT:
Tu Mobile 2737 W. Girard Ave Philadelphia
Tu Mobile 2701 N. Broad St. Philadelphia
Advanced Tech 3847 Aramingo Ave. Philadelphia
Advanced Tech 1750 Deptford Center Rd. Deptford, NJ
Advanced Tech 1260 Franklin Mills Circle Philadelphia
VIP Retail 2031 S. Broad St Philadelphia
Master Wireless 3700 N. Broad St Philadelphia
Master Wireless 2701 Germantown Ave. Philadelphia
Neo Comm 801 Washington Ave Philadelphia
Balaji Enterprises 6125 Ridge Ave Philadelphia

 

 

LIVE BROADCAST locations with DJ Caesar! Discount tickets available.

Plus, register to win a Friend’s 4 pack of tickets to join DJ Caesar at the various Haunted Attractions
Saturday 10/19 1-3pm Balaji Enterprises 6125 Ridge Ave Philadelphia

 
Saturday 10/26 1-3pm Advanced Tech 3847 Aramingo Ave. Philadelphia

 

 

Scream Tour On-Site Events w/ DJ Caesar

Presented by Boost Mobile

Friday 10/18 8pm-10pm Frightland 309 Port Penn Rd Middletown, DE

 
Friday 10/25 8pm-10pm Fright Factory 2200 S. Swanson Philadelphia

 
Wednesday 10/30 8pm-10pm Terror Behind The Walls East. St Pen. Philadelphia

 

