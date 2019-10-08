Scream Tour w/ DJ Caesar presented by Boost Mobile

Get DISCOUNT SCREAM TOUR TIX NOW AT:

LIVE BROADCAST locations with DJ Caesar! Discount tickets available. Plus, register to win a Friend’s 4 pack of tickets to join DJ Caesar at the various Haunted Attractions Saturday 10/19 1-3pm Balaji Enterprises 6125 Ridge Ave Philadelphia Saturday 10/26 1-3pm Advanced Tech 3847 Aramingo Ave. Philadelphia Scream Tour On-Site Events w/ DJ Caesar Presented by Boost Mobile Friday 10/18 8pm-10pm Frightland 309 Port Penn Rd Middletown, DE Friday 10/25 8pm-10pm Fright Factory 2200 S. Swanson Philadelphia Wednesday 10/30 8pm-10pm Terror Behind The Walls East. St Pen. Philadelphia