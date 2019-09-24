BIG GAME VIP Ultimate Tailgate Sep 27th!

BOOST your tailgate party with the ULTIMATE TAILGATING EXPERIENCE! Listeners will be instructed to stop by participating Boost Mobile locations and ‘register to win’ an unforgettable tailgate experience with a top radio station, award-winning on-air personalities, mixers, street team, and other hardcore sports fans + win a pair of tickets to the big game!

The ultimate tailgate will include TV-gaming, food, drinks, games, contesting and so much more!

JOIN BOOM PHILLY FRIDAY, SEP 27TH 4PM – 6pm AT BOOST MOBILE 3700 N. BROAD ST PHILADELPHIA PA 19140 TO CLAIM YOUR VIP TAILGATE PASSES

Also On Boom 103.9 Philly: