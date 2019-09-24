BIG GAME VIP Ultimate Tailgate Oct 5th

- Date/time: October 5th
- Venue: BOOST MOBILE
- Address: 3847 ARAMINGO AVE, PHILADELPHIA, PA, 19137
- Web: More Info
BOOST your tailgate party with the ULTIMATE TAILGATING EXPERIENCE! Listeners will be instructed to stop by participating Boost Mobile locations and ‘register to win’ an unforgettable tailgate experience with a top radio station, award-winning on-air personalities, mixers, street team, and other hardcore sports fans + win a pair of tickets to the big game!
The ultimate tailgate will include TV-gaming, food, drinks, games, contesting and so much more!
JOIN BOOM PHILLY Saturday, Oct 5th 2PM – 4pm AT BOOST MOBILE 3847 ARAMINGO AVE., PHILADELPHIA, PA 19137 TO CLAIM YOUR VIP TAILGATE PASSES
