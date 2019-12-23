50 Cent’s Christmas Gift to His 7-Year-Old Son, Sire, An Entire Toys R Us Store

50 Cent has major pull! The “Power” executive producer gave his 7-year-old son, Sire, an entire Toys R Us store for Christmas, even though the store filed bankruptcy earlier this year.

50 Cent and his son brought a camera crew to the Toys R Us at Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey, and 50 let his son loose, “You can have whatever you see,” 50 told his son, “All of it’s yours, really, so you might as well pick out whatever you want, right?”

The store was transformed into “Sire’s Toys R Us” complete with Geoffrey, the store’s mascot, making a special appearance.

Pictures of the shopping-spree were posted to Sire’s Instagram which is managed by his mother, Amber Joy, who captioned the photos, “When I asked my Dad for the ‘WHOLE Toys R Us Store’ for Christmas I didn’t think he would actually do it, but he did! Thank you, Daddy! Best Christmas Ever!”