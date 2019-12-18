Rick Ross ft. Gunplay “Nobody’s Favorite,” Tyga “Ayy Macarena” & More | Daily Visuals 12.17.19

Gunplay’s been down with Rick Ross for a decade now so it’s kinda surprising that he and the Bawse haven’t exactly dropped a gang of videos together, but today we get a rare installment into their duo clip library.

Today the Southern brethren decide to add one to that category as they team up with “Nobody’s Favorite” which features lots of rump shaking (like, A LOT), iced out jewelry (lots of that too) and a machete wielding Gunplay terrorizing the ops.

Tyga meanwhile shows and prove that the Kardashian Kurse hasn’t touched him as his rap career done continues to flourish and for his clip to “Ayy Macarena” revisits 90’s pop culture dance phenomenon while recreating scenes from Jim Carrey’s The Mask.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from soWayv, Peso Peso and more.

RICK ROSS FT. GUNPLAY – “NOBODY’S FAVORITE”

TYGA – “AYY MACARENA”

SOWAYV – “BOTH WAYZ”

PESO PESO – “SPLASHIN IN MIAMI”

RAY ROGERSS FT. DOT EVERYTHING – “DOPE FIENDS”

