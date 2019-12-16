Hit ‘Em with the Flex: Cardi B Gives Offset $500K For His Birthday, In A Fridge

What do you give a man who has everything? According to Cardi B, it’s $500,000.

On Saturday (Dec. 14) Cardi B took to her Instagram page to showcase the gift that she had finally decided to get Offset for his 28th birthday.

“You got every car. You got every jewelry. You got everything. You got every shoe. You know what I’m saying. What else can I give somebody that got everything?” she asked before making the absurd reveal: “The fridge!”

In the video, you see surprised Offset glance back at a seemingly empty fridge, that wasn’t empty but instead served as a vault for his real gift—$500,000 in cash.

“You don’t have to give me this money,” an emotional Offset said.

“I know I don’t have to give you this money, but I don’t know what to give you and I gotta give you something,” Cardi replied. “You could buy a car, you could buy more clothes, you could buy jewelry, you could buy me more Birkin bags. Sh*t, you could do whatever the hell you want.”

But the cash did come with one condition, according to Cardi B this big gift would be Offset’s only gift for the holidays.

“Happy birthday, but don’t expect no Christmas gift from me. Ain’t no Christmas gift. Only for the kids,” Cardi said. “I love you.”

The $500,000 wasn’t the only way Cardi celebrated her husband’s birthday. After the “Press” rapper shared her gift, she continued to celebrated his big day with a party in downtown Los Angeles and a lot of strippers.

“HAPPY GDAY TO THE LAST NIGHT WAS ,” Offset captioned a photo of himself surrounded by exotic dancers.

While Cardi B and Offset are living in wedded bliss, it took a lot of work. As previously reported, during an interview with Vogue, the “Clout” rapper opened up about her and Offset’s relationship and their struggles earlier this year after the couple split for a few months after Offset cheated last year.

“My thing is, everybody on social media acts like relationships is perfect. And that’s crazy to me,” Cardi said. “I’m around so many women, and there’s always a woman talking about how she loves her man, but her man is not financially stable, or she has a problem with his mom, or the sex is not as good anymore. Everybody has issues.”

Despite the setbacks and criticism, the two are going strong and Cardi contributes the bond to their faith, but also issued a stern warning to Offset if the situation were to happen again.

“I believe in forgiveness. I prayed on it. Me and my husband, we prayed on it. We had priests come to us. And we just came to an understanding like, bro, it’s really us against the world,” Cardi continued. “He has my back for everything, I have his back for everything, so when you cheat, you’re betraying the person that has your back the most. Why would you do that? We have come to a clear understanding. For me, monogamy is the only way. I’ll beat your a** if you cheat on me.”

It’s clear the message was received.

Hit ‘Em with the Flex: Cardi B Gives Offset $500K For His Birthday, In A Fridge was originally published on hiphopwired.com

