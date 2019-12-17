Joyner Lucas “Revenge Intro/ADHD,” Snoh Aalegra “Whoa” & More | Daily Visuals 12.16.19

A few weeks ago Joyner Lucas really rubbed a lot of people the wrong way when he dropped the Eminem assisted cut “What If I Was Gay,” and though he turned off many listeners, he’s not throwing the rap towel in anytime soon.

Today the MA MC continues to get on his grizzly and drops some new visuals for “Revenge Intro/ADHD” in which he finds himself strapped with a bomb facing down a SWAT team before waking up from that nightmare and going about a blessed day.

From Hip-Hop to R&B, Snoh Aalegra lives many a woman’s dream and gets boo’d up by Michael B. Jordan for her clip to “Whoa.” She might get hated on for this. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Solange, Stormzy, and more.

JOYNER LUCAS – “REVENGE INTRO/ADHD”

SNOH AALEGRA – “WHOA”

SOLANGE – “WHEN I GET HOME (DIRECTORS CUT)”

STORMZY – “DO BETTER”

DOMANI – “I’M NOT A RAPPER”

PAUL WALL & STATIK SELEKTAH FT. NEMS & HAILE SUPREME – “PART OF THE GAME”

JAH CURE & MYA – “ONLY YOU”

FAST CASH BOYZ – “OPEN”

SIMXSANTANA FT. KING VON – “FOR A FACT”

GOLDLINK FT. ARI PEN SMITH – “JOKE TING”

BABY KEEM – “MOSHPIT”

FIVIO FOREIGN & RICH THE KID – “RICHER THAN EVER”

CHINESE KITTY – “STORIES OF A GHETTO KITTY”

