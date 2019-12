This is the last podcast of the year. Ep 117 of the Mina’s House Podcast hosted by Mina SayWhat and Shana B. The pair reflect on the last 10 years personally and talk about some of the things that happened this year. Thank you to everyone who listened and supported us! Next year we plan to grow the pod! Follow us on socials @MinasHousePod and tell your friends! xoxo

