Trend Report: Puffer Pants Are Replacing The Puffer Jacket This Fall

With winter right around the corner, many of us find ourselves sacrificing style to keep warm.

Outerwear isn’t always the sexiest thing to slip into when heading out for a night out on the town or festive activities in the city.

Luckily, we’re changing that narrative this winter because it is all about puffer snow pants.

Yes, that’s right! we’re heating the season up with snowsuits!

Now before you judge, these are not your typical snowsuits mother forced you to wear as a kid growing up.

Celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Ciara have already turned the fashion faux pas into a fashion staple, both rocking designs from Moncler.

Brands like Asos, DollsKill, and Amazon have also joined in on the fun by recreating the look for less.

Check out our fashion editor, Millennial Christian, give three ways to rock her snow pants that she got from Amazon.