Kawhi Leonard is a man of few words but in his return to Toronto, he wasn’t scared to talk about his time up north.

He received a warm welcome from his former team and after the game, he received his championship ring.

The moment Kawhi got his ring 🙂 pic.twitter.com/cmfaW39OzS — ESPN (@espn) December 12, 2019

He revealed that he has a peculiar detail on the ring in the form of a middle finger emoji.

“I have like an F you symbol on there,” he told reporters.

Luckily, Michael Lee of The Athletic got to the bottom of it, revealing that its just a reminder that it’s fitted for his middle finger since his Spurs ring was sized for his index finger.

“‘It reminds me, ‘Put it on my middle finger,” the California native said.

Leonard also didn’t shy away from any questions about what ultimately led him to leave the Raptors after giving the city its first-ever championship.

“Gave it big consideration,” Leonard said about possibly staying in Toronto, according to ESPN. “I took my time like I did. I didn’t hurry up and make a quick decision. I talked to the front office in deep detail. It was a hard choice to make.”

Leonard not only got his second piece of NBA hardware but also a win, as the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Raptors by 20 points.

Kawhi Leonard Explains Why He Has A Middle Finger Emoji Engraved on His Raptors Championship Ring was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Boom 103.9 Philly: