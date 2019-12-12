Juice WRLD’s Family Speaks Out on Death and Addiction Struggles

Juice WRLD’s mother, Carmella Wallace, has spoken out about her son’s addiction to prescription drugs.

“As he often addressed in his music and to his fans, Jarad battled with prescription drug dependency,” Wallace told TMZ, “Addiction knows no boundaries and its impact goes way beyond the person fighting it.”

Ms. Wallace says that Juice WRLD, whose real name is Jared Higgins, didn’t promote drug use in his raps but talked about drugs in hopes to help people battling addiction who may have felt alone in their fight.

TMZ reported, Juice WRLD died after his private jet landed in Chicago, the 21-year-old rapper suffered a seizure after swallowing a significant amount of Percocet pills in order to avoid the feds search of the plane. 70 pounds of marijuana, codeine, and 3 handguns were found.