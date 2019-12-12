Jhene Aiko Shares Beauty Lessons She Teaches Her 11 Year Old Daughter

When it comes to the beauty game, most of us have learned our tried and true tips from our older family members. From the many uses of vaseline down to taking our vitamins, beauty advice often starts at home. And Jhene Aiko is following the trend by sharing her do’s and don’t’s with her daughter Namiko.

According to Refinery29, the “None of Your Concern” songstress is passing down her beauty knowledge to her mini-me. The star, who we have long praised for her approach to the beauty game, is the true epitome of skin care goals. After all, it makes sense that she’s landed multiple beauty campaigns. Known to share her skin care tips with her fans, we love that she’s teaching her daughter the ins and outs of proper skin care.

The biggest one I’ve taught my daughter is to wash her face at night, she tells the publication. Not just in the morning, but wash off the day as well because she’s starting to get her first breakouts. Also, to not touch her face with her hands.

While she always takes the time to teach her daughter, she’s not shy to reveal that she’s also learned a thing or too from Namiko. “She’s taught me to be more confident, she shares. “My daughter doesn’t care what anyone thinks. I’ll ask her, “Are you sure you want to wear your hair like that today?” She’ll respond, “Yeah, I don’t care,” which I love. She puts me in my place a lot of times and shows me that she’s confident no matter what.”

We also appreciate that she’s so open about her skin care journey. See, most celebs may come across as always having beautiful skin, but Jhene shares that she’s just like us. Getting and maintaining healthy skin is a process–one that requires consistency and dedication.

“My skin is not perfect,” she explains. “I deal with breakouts, rashes, and dry skin. Some days, I can have great skin days, and some days, I don’t. Whenever I find a good product or treatment, I love to share it with people and be open about what I do to help my skin — just in case it can help someone who has skin like me. No one has bad skin, but we all have different temperaments.”

And we definitely agree! Anyone can transform their skin for the better. The key is to find a great skincare regimen that works to give you healthy and clear skin.

What say you? Where did you learn your go-to beauty tips? Sound off in the comment section below!

Jhene Aiko Shares Beauty Lessons She Teaches Her 11 Year Old Daughter was originally published on hellobeautiful.com