Grand Theft Auto V first arrived on PS3 and Xbox 360 back in 2013 before being released on 2014 current-generation consoles PS4 and XBOX One and is still going strong. Rockstar Games announced that Detroit’s own, Danny Brown will be hosting a new radio station in the game.

The new station will be called iFruit Radio, a play on Apple Radio. It will be available to GTA Online players as part of the Diamond Casino Heist update arriving on Thursday (December 12), breathing more life into the game that has sold over 115 million copies. Skepta will be joining Brown as a special guest on the channel.

Players can look forward to a total of 27 tracks from popular music acts such as DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Pop Smoke, Burna Boy, Kranium, Freddie Gibbs, Travis Scott, ScHoolBoy Q, City Girls and more. You can see the full tracklist below.

Megan Thee Stallion f. DaBaby – Cash Shit

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib – Crime Pays

Skepta f. Nafe Smalls – Greaze Mode

Pop Smoke – 100K on the Coupe

slowthai – I Need

Danny Brown – Dance In The Water

The Egyptian Lover – Everything She Wants

Burna Boy ft Zlatan – Killin Dem

Skepta & AJ Tracey – Kiss and Tell

D-Block Europe – Kitchen Kings

JME f. Giggs – Knock Your Block Off

Travis Scott – HIGHEST IN THE ROOM

Yung Thug f. Gunna and Travis Scott – Hot (Remix)

DaBaby f. Kevin Gates – POP STAR

Kranium f. AJ Tracey – Money In The Bank

J Hus – Must Be

Baauer and Channel Tres f. Danny Brown – Ready to Go

D Double E & Watch the Ride f. DJ Die, Dismantle, and DJ Randall – Original Format

Shoreline Mafia – Wings

Alkaline – With the Thing

Headie One f. Skepta – Back to Basics (Floating Points Remix)

City Girls – Act Up

Denzel Curry & YBN Cordae f. Take a Daytrip – AL1ENZ

Koffee ft Gunna – W

DaBaby – BOP

Naira Marley – Opotoyi (Marlians)

ScHoolboy Q – Numb Numb Juice

ESSIE GANG f. SQ Diesel – Pattern Chanel — Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Danny Brown Will Host New Radio Station As Part of ‘Grand Theft Auto V’ Latest Update was originally published on hiphopwired.com

