A$AP Ferg “Jet Lag,” G4 Boyz ft. Wale “New Chanel” & More | Daily Visuals 12.10.19

Aside from A$AP Rocky, fellow Mobster A$AP Ferg goes hard to represent the Harlem crew and many feel doesn’t get enough props for his dope music and impressive rhyme skills.

Today Ferg comes through with some new work in his visuals for “Jet Lag” where Ferg finds himself sleeping on a flight and dreaming of getting turnt up while fellow passengers join the mile high club. Just no shame in their games.

Back on the ground, Staten Island’s G4 Boyz link up with Wale in the clip for “New Chanel” and take it to the block to have a good ol’ time in the rugged lands of Shaolin.

Check out the rest of today’s drop including work from Scotty ATL, Brockhampton, and more.

A$AP FERG – “JET LAG”

G4 BOYZ FT. WALE – “NEW CHANEL”

SCOTTY ATL – “HOW TO HUSTLE”

BROCKHAMPTON – “SUGAR”

03 GREEDO & MAXO KREAM – “BEG YOUR PARDON”

ELUJAY – “STARCHILD”

TINASHE – “SAVE ROOM FOR US”

