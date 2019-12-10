Vogue Brazil Is Closing Out 2019 With Naomi Campbell As Their December Cover Model

Naomi Campbell on a cover is always a good idea. Vogue Brazil is ending their decade off right putting supermodel as their cover girl. The beauty is smizing on the cover, serving a sexy cat eye and showing off her bronze skin.

She’s adorned in jewels and wearing Dior Cruise 2020 for the portrait cover shot. Her hair is straight and parted down the middle. She’s serving a full, natural, bushy brow and a reddish brown lip.

The cover was shot by photography duo Luigi & Iango and the Dior look was styled by Pedro Sales.

The last time that Naomi was featured in Vogue Brazil was in 2016 for their anniversary issue. Vogue Brazil received some flack because they did not have one Brazilian actress or model on the cover for 2019. Representation is important and while Naomi Campbell is everything, they should have considered a Brazilian model or actress.

Beauties, what do you think of the cover? Are you here for it? Do you like the more festive vibes versus the more muted December covers? Tell us in the comment section.

