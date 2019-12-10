CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lizzo Claps Back At Haters Mad That Her Cheeks Were Out At The Lakers Game

The most Grammy-nominated artist this year wants you to know that whether or not you find her sexy, she ain't pressed. She's still blessed.

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

After folks on social media literally got into a verbal showdown on Monday about Lizzo wearing a thong with her cheeks out at a recent LA Lakers game, the Grammy nominee is speaking out.

Like her outfit, she didn’t hold back with her response.

“Never ever let somebody stop you or shame you from being yourself,” she said in a video she posted on Instagram, adding, “This is who I’ve always been. Now everyone’s lookin’ at it, and your criticism can just remain your criticism. Your criticism has no effect on me.”

She continued, “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been … I’m surrounded by love, and I just wanna spread that love — and also spread these cheeks. And if you really, really don’t like my ass, you can kiss it.”

Halfway in she got emotional, speaking of times when she was homeless, sleeping in her car and lost hope after her father died. But even in all that, she’s come a long way and won’t let anyone take away her joy just because she twerked to her own song during the game. That, and she won’t be ashamed because of her size.

“Nothing really breaks my joy. I’m a really solid, grounded person, and I know that I’m shocking because you’ve never seen in a long time a body like mine doing whatever it wants to do and dressing the way that it dresses and moving the way that it moves,” Lizzo said in the stream that lasted nearly nine minutes.

“But I don’t ever want to censor myself because I’m suddenly famous, and I don’t want to censor myself because everyone’s looking at me now. I’m not going to quiet myself,” she said. “I’m not going to shrink myself because somebody thinks that I’m not sexy to them.”

 Se concluded with “I’m blessed, and I want you to know that you’re blessed.”

 

Earlier that afternoon, Lizzo posted on Twitter that her inspiration for that night was Rihanna’s Swarovski-crystal-encrusted nude fishnet gown (and her twerk backstage.) You know the one she wore to the 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards.

Whether you like Lizzo or not, you really have to ask yourself why are you so pressed about whether her a** is out, when you have no issue when Beyonce, Nicki Minaj or Megan Thee Stallion do the exact same thing by showing their skin.

Just saying. Let this woman and all her thickness live.

RELATED NEWS:

You Hate Lizzo’s Sexiness Because She’s Fat

LET’S MAKEUP: Everything’s Peachy With Lizzo And We’re Showing You How To DIY This Red Carpet Beat

Lizzo’s British Vogue Cover Proves, Once Again, She’s 100 Percent That B***h

US-ENTERTAINMENT-BET-AWARDS-SHOW

Hatin' Much? Azealia Banks Is Dead Wrong For Calling Lizzo A 'Fat Millennial Mammy'

18 photos Launch gallery

Hatin' Much? Azealia Banks Is Dead Wrong For Calling Lizzo A 'Fat Millennial Mammy'

Continue reading Hatin’ Much? Azealia Banks Is Dead Wrong For Calling Lizzo A ‘Fat Millennial Mammy’

Hatin' Much? Azealia Banks Is Dead Wrong For Calling Lizzo A 'Fat Millennial Mammy'

[caption id="attachment_2777835" align="alignleft" width="900"] Source: Ilya S. Savenok / Getty[/caption] It's always telling when people come up from under the rock of obscurity to rant about someone else's good fortune. But for Azealia Banks, this is just her normal Tuesday. See, it all started when news hit that Lizzo scored her first-ever number one on the Billboard charts. Of course, the Detroit native was elated, especially since 'Truth Hurts" has been out for almost two years. https://twitter.com/lizzo/status/1168918591368028163?s=20 So, of course, cause that train is never late, the "212" rapper just couldn't stop herself from using this happy moment to pop off at the mouth, calling the "Truth Hurts" hitmaker "fat," and a "millennial mammy." "They are really choosing the worst of black women's crop to advertise America as well....after beyonce became political in ways they didn't like, the elite stopped giving her the top top spots and started cycling in these lesser than cardi b and lizzos and started giving them beyonce level accolades while being no where near the black women excellence level," she wrote in a very long winded incoherent rant on Instagram. (Remember: She got banned from Twitter) When speaking directly to Lizzo's body confidence, Banks said, "I understand the body positivity thing, but if it were that the most vulgar bits of it wouldn't be broadcast like that. Imagine what the rest of the world thinks when they see Lizzo jumping in leotards with cellulite...no one is saying body positivity, she looks like she is making a fool of herself for a white American public. Nothing more, nothing less." It gets even worse. "The fact that the public and media have been keeping this fat girl joke this long is honestly peak boredom. This song is not good, nor is the dummy fat girl spectacle live set she does. Saddest bit is that she is legit talented and truly only being allowed to shine as long as she allows herself to be this millennial mammy of sorts." Read the entire mess below: https://twitter.com/SinsOfMyFather_/status/1168975236047474688?s=20 It's pretty obvious that hate Banks' is spewing is a direct product of her own jealousy that her failing and flailing career can't and will never reach the fever pitch that Lizzo has achieved. But that's entirely on her. Her constant bullying of other Black women online, her violent shenanigans and her slick mouth makes her a liability in the music industry and quite honestly, for a former fan like myself, it's a major turn off. But this obsession with Lizzo's weight and twerking isn't really about a legitimate concern about the public perception of Black women or even the white gaze, because if she really cared about that, she would start with adjusting her own triffling crabs in a barrel behavior. But alas, here she is still as my dear friend George M. Johnson said, using Denny's Wifi to write rants. See, Banks' real issue is that she hates Black women, most importantly fat dark Black women. For all the time she has rightfully mentioned how colorism has impeded her career, it's hard for her wrap her head around the idea that someone like Lizzo can succeed in an industry that has slammed its doors on her. So Banks has used her own fatphobia to play these mental gymnastics about why anyone features Lizzo and if they do, it must be because she's selling out for success. [caption id="attachment_3052479" align="alignleft" width="750"] Source: JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / Getty[/caption] In Banks' twisted little mind, the idea of Lizzo twerking, wearing leotards and doing what we saw Normani do on the VMA's stage, every time Megan Thee Stallion gets low with her knees of steel and what Beyonce does on tour is somehow a grotesque act because she isn't a size 4 or 8.  Somehow, because of Lizzo's weight, she isn't allowed to be all the things that she is—sexual, naked, free and confident—which let me remind you is the exact opposite of what a mammy actually is. And for the folks who agree with Banks, saying she "has points," please just keep it real and admit you hate fat Black women and keep it pushing. Because whether you rock with Lizzo's music or not (I'm meh on it), you cannot deny that Lizzo is a fresh of breath air and every time she takes the stage or stuns on the red carpet, she is inspiring other plus-sized women to live in and love their own skin. Most importantly, Lizzo is pure joy and is unapologetically big and Black, which clearly burns some of y'all up because we've been taught that beautiful women like Lizzo should shrink themselves, hide from the world and flat out be miserable. Miserable like Banks, who many would argue essentially hates herself (i.e. her skin bleaching and constant white boy lust) and projects her own low self-esteem onto others who she believes shouldn't have any, to begin with. But none of Banks' emotional shortcomings should have anything to do with Lizzo. And I hope that the "Truth Hurts" hitmaker sees that in this sea of fatphobia and misogynoir, she is truly loved and that we are rooting for her to succeed, and succeed on her own terms, cellulite or not. Leotard or not. Here's some more of that Black Twitter Lizzo love below:

Lizzo Claps Back At Haters Mad That Her Cheeks Were Out At The Lakers Game  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Headlines
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close