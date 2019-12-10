CLOSE
Lizzo Responds To Critics Following Her Outfit Choice At The Lakers Game

Lizzo took to Instagram Live to address critics who didn’t like the public display of her bare butt during the Lakers game on Sunday. (December 8)

“This is who I’ve always been, now everyone’s looking at it, and your criticism can remain your criticism. Your criticism has no effect on me, negative criticism has no stake in my life, no control over my life, over my emotions. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, I’m surrounded by love, and also want to spread that love, and spread these cheeks,” said Lizzo.

Lizzo just released a video for her latest single, “Good As Hell” on Monday and needless to say the 8-time Grammy-nominated artist is unbothered.

