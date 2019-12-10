Juice WRLD on Feds’ Radar Since Private Jet Drug Search in November

According to TMZ, the feds have been on Juice WRLD’s trail since November when they searched his private jet on November 18th.

As Juice and his crew were traveling to Sydney, Australia customs agents conducted a search of the plane, however, the plane and Juice was allowed to take off.

The feds were back at it on Sunday morning, searching Juice’s private plane at Chicago’s Midway Airport where 70 pounds of marijuana was found along with 3 handguns.

Sources tell TMZ that his entourage says that Juice swallowed several “unknown pills.” The pilot of Juice’s private plane had reported that his bodyguards were carrying guns which are prohibited during air travel if not packed properly or if the owners don’t have permits to carry.