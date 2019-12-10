Lizzo “Good As Hell,” Cam’ron “Believe In Flee” & More | Daily Visuals 12.9.19

It’s been a helluva 2019 for Lizzo as she’s been so hot out here that even her years old song is being used in TV commercials like they just dropped or something.

Today the Motown born H-Town representative dropped the visuals for her latest commercial used hit “Good As Hell” where she’s accompanied by a high school band as she turns up from the music hall to the school bus. Oh, how this makes us pine for our high school daze.

And it seems like Killa season done crept on us as Cam’ron returns with a new clip for “Believe In Flee” where Harlem’s Pink Panther is accompanied by some murda mamis at a dancehall while he bops and spits.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from French Montana, Lil Duval, and more.

LIZZO – “GOOD AS HELL”

CAM’RON – “BELIEVE IN FLEE”

FRENCH MONTANA – “WHAT IT LOOK LIKE”

LIL DUVAL – “CHRISTMAS TREES”

O.T. GENASIS – “NEVER KNEW”

JOHNNY GILL FT. RALPH TRESVANT – “PERFECT”

JAY SANTANA FT. 9LOKKNINE – “PETERSON”

LIL KEED, LIL YACHTY & ZAYTOVEN – “ACCOMPLISHMENTS”

