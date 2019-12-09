Baseball Fans Aren’t Feeling Nike’s New MLB Jerseys

Nike has been killing the concepts for NBA jerseys the past few seasons so why not do the same for America’s favorite pastime?
The Swoosh inked a deal with the MLB that was made official in January, marking a new chapter for the league’s threads.
“We’re excited to kick off our partnership with Major League Baseball with the unveil of next season’s uniforms,” says Hal Melhart, Sr. Product Line Manager for Nike Diamond. “Each franchise has a deeply personal history, with a visual identity that continues in this update. In the future, we look forward to preserving this integrity while still bringing more of Nike’s creativity to uniform designs, as we build energy around the game for its players and its fans.”
When it was first announced almost a year ago, Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. knew that Nike was the perfect partnership. “Nike’s global brand and reputation as a leader in driving innovation makes them an ideal partner,” he said at the time.
Jerseys aside, the influence across the league is already felt because Nike has endorsements with more than 500 Major League and Minor League players. Mike Trout, Giancarlo Stanton, George Springer, Jose Ramirez, Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom, Javier Baez and Nolan Arenado are just a few.
Not only is the technology in the jersey’s top-notch, but they look damn good too despite some fans on Twitter not feeling the swoosh logo on the chest.
Check out your team’s jersey below to see if you’re feeling the subtle new designs.
Nike X MLB 2020 Uniforms
Nike X MLB 2020 Uniforms
1. Nike X MLBSource:NIke 1 of 32
2. Nike X MLBSource:NIke 2 of 32
3. Nike X MLBSource:NIke 3 of 32
4. Nike X MLBSource:NIke 4 of 32
5. Nike X MLBSource:NIke 5 of 32
6. Nike X MLBSource:NIke 6 of 32
7. Nike X MLBSource:NIke 7 of 32
8. Nike X MLBSource:NIke 8 of 32
9. Nike X MLBSource:NIke 9 of 32
10. Nike X MLBSource:NIke 10 of 32
11. Nike X MLBSource:NIke 11 of 32
12. Nike X MLBSource:NIke 12 of 32
13. Nike X MLBSource:NIke 13 of 32
14. Nike X MLBSource:NIke 14 of 32
15. Nike X MLBSource:NIke 15 of 32
16. Nike X MLBSource:NIke 16 of 32
17. Nike X MLBSource:NIke 17 of 32
18. Nike X MLBSource:NIke 18 of 32
19. Nike X MLBSource:NIke 19 of 32
20. Nike X MLBSource:NIke 20 of 32
21. Nike X MLBSource:NIke 21 of 32
22. Nike X MLBSource:NIke 22 of 32
23. Nike X MLBSource:NIke 23 of 32
24. Nike X MLBSource:NIke 24 of 32
25. Nike X MLBSource:NIke 25 of 32
26. Nike X MLBSource:NIke 26 of 32
27. Nike X MLBSource:NIke 27 of 32
28. Nike X MLBSource:NIke 28 of 32
29. Nike X MLBSource:NIke 29 of 32
30. Nike X MLBSource:NIke 30 of 32
31. Nike X MLBSource:NIke 31 of 32
32. Nike X MLBSource:NIke 32 of 32
Baseball Fans Aren’t Feeling Nike’s New MLB Jerseys was originally published on cassiuslife.com