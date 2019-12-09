Juice Wrld Death: Tributes to the Rapper After His Death at the Age of 21

Many artists took to social media to express their grief and disbelief upon hearing that Juice Wrld had died on Sunday morning (December 8)

Drake posted a picture of Juice writing, “I would like to see all the younger talent live longer and I hate waking up hearing another story filled with blessings was cut short.”

Chance The Rapper, who hails from Juice’s hometown of Chicago, expressed his thoughts on the 21-year-old rapper’s death, “I really wish we had more talks like that one night in LA. Dude. This is ridiculous. Millions of people, not just in Chicago but around the world are hurting because of this and don’t know what to make of it. I’m sorry. Love you and God bless your soul.”

Other artists who paid tribute to the “Lucid Dreams” rapper included Juicy J, collaborator, Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Lil Uzi Vert, Ms. Banks, Murda Beatz, and Denzel Curry.

Although the cause of death hasn’t been determined, Juice Wrld died after suffering a seizure while walking through the Chicago Midway Airport.