Beyoncé Speaks On Life, Love And Motherhood

An Elle magazine profile on Beyoncé gave the superstar a platform to tell us a lot of what she is feeling right now.

What’s stressing Bey out now? She said, “I think the most stressful thing for me is balancing work and life. Making sure I am present for my kids—dropping Blue off at school, taking Rumi and Sir to their activities, making time for date nights with my husband, and being home in time to have dinner with my family.”

She continued, Juggling all of those roles can be stressful, but I think that’s life for any working mom.”

Beyoncé also wants you to stop asking if she’s pregnant again. That question gets on her nerves. She said, “Get off my ovaries.” She continues saying, “My true win is creating art and a legacy that will live far beyond me. That’s fulfilling.”