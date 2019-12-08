Hot Barb Bangerz: The Best Nicki Minaj Features RANKED

It doesn’t get more royal than Queen Nicki Minaj.

Today marks Onika’s 37th trip around the sun, and the barbz (both famous and nonfamous) couldn’t be more excited to celebrate her majesty.

Happy birthday, @NICKIMINAJ. I asked my anaconda and she absolutely does want some. Her name is Kelsey. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 8, 2019

Shes not just one of the best female rappers that ever lived, but one of the best rappers, Period. Nicki minaj is the only rapper that out-rapped Jay-Z, Rick Ross and Kanye West on the same track😂😂😂🤣🤣#HappyBirthdayNicki pic.twitter.com/WdSpuXKQOe — RHS Ph.D (@Oluwatomiisiin) December 8, 2019

As an artist, having Nicki on your track is a pretty big deal! Especially for new artists. That’s why fans were so hype when she jumped Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer track.

Cause remember what happened the last time fans begged her to hop on a track with a new female emcee.

Nevertheless, folks were definitley feeling the Hot Girl Summer. [SEE FAN REACTION HERE]

Meg and Nicki really out did themselves on the hot girl summer song #HotGirlSummer pic.twitter.com/mFSLIbQ1co — FATM stan account (@june_jazzer) August 9, 2019

Nicki has had a tumultuous couple of years, but let’s not pretend like she didn’t have some fire a** features throughout her career.

I listen to anything nicki drops or features in back to back to back to back that if the song could talk it would dead be like yo pls cool it like give me a break — ayafarr (@afuckingya) August 9, 2019

And no, we’re not talking about the pop joints. We’re talking hip hop Nick, who can hop on a track with Jay and Kanye still come out on top.

So Nicki just gave us two features and most importantly ?? ROMAN BIIIITCH ROMAN IS BACK AND I’M HERE FOR IT 😭 #QueenRadio is going to be mthfkin LEGENDARY pic.twitter.com/QjOPXUlh6o — Alex ☁️ (@alexmaraj23) July 26, 2019

I put together a list of some of Nicki’s dopest, most fire feature bars that earned her the title of Queen Of Rap. RANKED. Any of your faves missing on the list? Hit the flip to check it out.

