Cardi B is doing the work African tourism boards could only dream of. The Bronx rapper was in Nigeria, where she hit the strip club of course.
Bardi took to IG stories to give us an update on her whereabouts, including some dates in Nigeria and Ghana. While in the former, she turned up at a local shake joint and was seen making it rain Naira, Nigeria’s currency. She shared it on her IG stories, so you know it was real.
Also worth noting, it wasn’t all about the debauchery. Caught brought items for local kids while shopping, too.
She also seems to have blessed on orphanage with goods as well. Pay it forward.
Motherland Bardi: Cardi B Was In Nigeria, So Of Course She Hit The Strip Club was originally published on hiphopwired.com