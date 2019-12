The Millennium Tour just got hotter.

Ashanti will join the star-studded gathering which features Omarion and Bow Wow as co-headliners. Ashanti is the first female to go out on this tour.

The Shade Room broke the news on Thursday.

The tour also includes Soulja Boy, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, Sammie, and Pretty Ricky. Presale tickets go on sale today.

