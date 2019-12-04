Gabrielle Union Launches Holiday Collection With New York And Company

Gabrielle Union wants to make sure you are looking stylish for your holiday gatherings.

She has teamed up with New York And Company for a 51-piece collection.

The line features shiny metallics and sequins with luxe fabrics to set off your holiday wardrobe. Union said she wanted the designs to be “about balance” and she wants to “make sure I create looks that not only I would wear, but that my mom, aunts, cousins, friends, and sisters would want to rock.”

The clothing is priced between $55 and $200.

