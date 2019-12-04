A Mary J. Blige Documentary Is Coming To Amazon

Mary J. Blige will unveil her life for all of us to see.

A documentary is in the works about her journey since releasing the album My Life 25 years ago.

A press release said the film will provide “a personal and never before seen look into the emotional journey of “The film provides a personal and never before seen look into the emotional journey of Mary J. Blige’s past struggles with poverty, abuse, addiction, and heartbreak.”

Amazon Studios will distribute the documentary. There’s no word on when it will be released.

