JAY-Z Discography Now on Spotify

Happy Birthday to JAY-Z, who turns 50 on December 4th. To celebrate Spotify put his discography back on its platform.

Previously you’re only able to stream Reasonable Doubt, In My Lifetime, Vol. 1, and Vol. 2, Hard Knock Life and his 2004 collaboration with Linkin Park, Collision Course.

Now with the addition of other albums being added to Spotify, fans can enjoy The Black Album, American Gangster, and Watch the Throne, which was previously only available on his Tidal streaming service.