Meek Mill Helps Slain Teen’s Mom Push for ‘Respect’ Between Cops and Citizens

Meek Mill continues to use his platform to combat social injustices and police brutality. Meek’s record label, Dream Chasers, released a PSA on Wednesday (December 4) focusing on the death of Philadelphia teen, Antwon Rose, Jr.

Rose was an honor roll student who was shot in the back and killed by police in 2018. The PSA is narrated by Rose’s mother, Michelle Kenney, who asked for more “understanding and communication” between the police and the community.

The PSA is a part of the “Responsibility Program” launched by Meek and JAY-Z. “It’s important that we collectively start the conversation and work to leave a lasting impact for future generations,” Meek told TMZ.

