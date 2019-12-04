Happy Birthday Hov: 10 of Jay-Z’s Most Slept On Songs

Jay-Z has gained yet another accolade under his belt— as if being Beyoncé’s husband isn’t rewarding enough— with the celebration of his golden year. The rapper and business mogul turned 50 today, and although it is his birthday, Hov has decided to throw a major gift our way. In honor of his 50th birthday, the rapper has released his entire discography on Spotify, which comes as a huge shock since he pulled from the streaming site back in April of 2017. That’s right! Fans no longer have to subscribe to TIDAL to hear Jay-Z’s back catalog online (although you should download it anyway). We’re giving you 10 of Jay-z’s most slept on songs in celebration of his birthday:

1. Lost One feat. Chrisette Michelle

2. I Know

3. Song Cry

4. Change Clothes Feat. Pharrell

5. APESH**T Feat. Beyoncè

6. Can’t Knock The Hustle Feat. Mary J Blige

7. Sunshine Feat. Foxy Brown & Babyface

8. 30 Something

9. Party Life

10. Excuse Me Feat. Pharrell