Master P Introduces “Rap Noodles”

Move over Ramen Noodles, Master P has jus introduced “Rap Noodles.”
In the spirit of his other brand “Rap Snacks” P announced his latest venture via Instagram with the caption, We’re Rap Noodles, we’re the King Kong of noodles.”
P’s “Rap Snacks” have been a hit for years and this marks the mogul’s first trek into noodles.
The noodles will be in stores soon and will feature artists like E-40 and Boosie Bad Azz on the cups.
Chef-Boy-Ar-P. I grew up on noodles now I created my own brand. Start small and build. Get you some product if you want to be successful. Its nothing like this New Orleans flavor creamy chicken and gumbo. You can cook it on the stove or you can put it in the microwave. #ownership #weallwegot #icon #bestofthebest #kingkongofnoodles @askfly1 @officialrapsnacks