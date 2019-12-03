Master P Introduces “Rap Noodles”

Move over Ramen Noodles, Master P has jus introduced “Rap Noodles.”

In the spirit of his other brand “Rap Snacks” P announced his latest venture via Instagram with the caption, We’re Rap Noodles, we’re the King Kong of noodles.”

P’s “Rap Snacks” have been a hit for years and this marks the mogul’s first trek into noodles.

The noodles will be in stores soon and will feature artists like E-40 and Boosie Bad Azz on the cups.

